Natixis Invests $9.02 Million in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Natixis bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000. Natixis owned 0.08% of Westlake Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

