Natixis Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

