Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NHTC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

