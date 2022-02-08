Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $13.12 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $164,767.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002669 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016317 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,797,804 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

