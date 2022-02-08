Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 23.2% Higher

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 23.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.89. 1,799,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,457% from the average session volume of 115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

