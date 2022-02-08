NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 238.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

