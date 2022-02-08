Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.