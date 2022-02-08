Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 256.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

