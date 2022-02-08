NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $2.47 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00105231 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.