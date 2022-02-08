Nestree Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.16 or 0.99859665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00069068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00024884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.80 or 0.00421066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

