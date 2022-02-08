NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.42 on Monday. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

