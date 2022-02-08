NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. NetSol Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of NTWK opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

