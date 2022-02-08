Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DocuSign worth $128,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.16, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,074. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.