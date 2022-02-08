Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $142.45 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177,195 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Masimo worth $142,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 79.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.