Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $106,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $448.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

