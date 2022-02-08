Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Driven Brands worth $92,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 136.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

