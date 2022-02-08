Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $119,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

ITW stock opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

