Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 106,341 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of DexCom worth $135,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $420.86 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.19.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

