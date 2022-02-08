Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.13% of Service Co. International worth $114,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.