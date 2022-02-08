New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,890.00.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
