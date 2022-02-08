Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 506,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

