NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $313.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

