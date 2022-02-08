Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nkarta worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Nkarta stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.