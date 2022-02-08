Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. It has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. However, supply-chain constraints and headwinds in the Mobile Networks segment in North America remain concerns. It is susceptible to intense competition and transportation capacity problems. Its international footprint exposes it to economic disruptions, which can hurt profits.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOK. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,292 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 739,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

