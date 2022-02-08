Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Down 4%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

