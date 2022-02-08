North Peak Capital Management LLC Invests $99.39 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,920,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,386,000. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 12.8% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 612,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,826,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

