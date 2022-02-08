Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.
OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
