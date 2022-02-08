Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

