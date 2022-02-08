Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 3,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 979,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

