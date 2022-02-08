NOV Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.91 on Monday. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

