Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Shares Up 1%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.58. 58,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 182,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

