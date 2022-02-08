OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of UAUG opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

