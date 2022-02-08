OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

