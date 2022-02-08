OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $331,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,857 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ADT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ADT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,253 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.10. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

