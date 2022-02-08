OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $421,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $84.84 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

