OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $442,000 Position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

