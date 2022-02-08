OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

NYSEARCA QJUN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97.

