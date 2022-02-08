Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

