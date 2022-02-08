Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.73.

OLN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

