Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.87

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 201602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Olympus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
