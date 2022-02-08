Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

