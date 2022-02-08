Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. 2,904,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

