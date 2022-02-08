OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

OMF stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

