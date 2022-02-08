ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3,448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

OKE stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

