OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,725 shares of company stock worth $7,922,013 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

