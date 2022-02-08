onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

