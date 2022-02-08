onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
Shares of ON stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 66,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
