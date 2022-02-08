onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 66,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

