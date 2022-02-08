onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

ON traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. 112,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

