Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 233,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ooma by 1,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

