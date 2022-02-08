Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.29

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 20294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,264,000 after buying an additional 327,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

