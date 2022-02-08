Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR opened at $610.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

