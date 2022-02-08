Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,546 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

